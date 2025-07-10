This founder-focused programme is designed to support early and growth-stage entrepreneurs in Eswatini who are serious about scaling their businesses and stepping into new markets.

Launching in August 2025, the six-month programme will combine one-on-one mentorship, hands-on masterclasses, and practical sessions to help founders build, pitch, and grow with purpose. The hybrid format allows for both online learning and in-person connection, creating a balance between access and accountability.

Eswatini is full of ambitious founders, but access to deep support, capital, and practical business education remains limited. Many founders are navigating their entrepreneurial journey without the tools or networks they need to break through the next level of growth. This programme is designed to close that gap. Oracle Innovate Lab, powered by Thinkroom, exists to create a space where local founders are equipped and backed with the kind of hands-on support and experience they deserve.

“Having been a participant in a Thinkroom-led entrepreneurial development programme, I would strongly encourage all qualifying founders, especially those in fintech, to apply to this programme,” says Sebastian Patel, co-founder/COO of Franc Group. “Access to support, mentorship, and network can be a game changer.”

This programme is designed specifically for Emaswati founders, who are ready to put in the hard work and see results. Entrepreneurs across all sectors are invited to apply, however SMEs in fintech with solutions aligned with Oracle’s strategic objectives are preferred.

"Founders in Eswatini are not short on innovation, grit, or drive. However, they need the support infrastructure around them to take that next big step. With Oracle Innovate Lab, we are creating a space where we can intentionally build growth in ten high-potential SMEs," says Catherine Young, founder of Thinkroom. "This partnership with Oracle is an example of what it means to build meaningful growth with partners who want to make real impact. We are excited to kick off our first cohort with the Oracle Innovate Lab."

The Oracle Group has long supported businesses in Eswatini. Through this programme, it is taking its support to the next level by becoming a key hub for entrepreneurial development. “Oracle Innovate Lab is a call to action for local founders,” says David Takis, CEO of The Oracle Group. “At Oracle, our mission has always been to support local businesses in solving real problems. This programme has been specifically designed to give founders the tools, access, and support they need to grow and become the next generation of entrepreneurs shaping the Eswatini economy.”

Applications are officially open and will close on 23 July 2025. SMEs who are ready for the next step in their business growth journey are invited to apply here.

About Thinkroom Consulting

Thinkubate is powered by Thinkroom Consulting, an SME capacity builder focused on providing market access to entrepreneurs through specific programmes and interventions. Thinkroom partners with large corporates and institutions (such as Standard Bank, Absa, The World Bank and Hitachi Construction Machinery Southern Africa) to deliver entrepreneur development programmes to 20+ countries. Thinkroom is a 50% partner in Grindstone, a structured entrepreneurship development programme, and a 50% partner in Grindstone Ventures, a post-seed, pre-series A fund.

For more information, visit: https://thinkroom.co

About Oracle Innovate Lab

The Oracle Innovate Lab, powered by Thinkroom and backed by Oracle Group Eswatini, is a business accelerator designed to support high-potential entrepreneurs in Eswatini. Through hands-on mentorship, targeted training, and strategic networking, the Oracle Innovate Lab empowers Swazi businesses to scale sustainably while driving economic innovation and impact across the region.

For more information, visit: https://oracleinnovatelab.com/



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).