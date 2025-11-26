Nigeria is hosting the prestigious IEEE Connecting the Unconnected Africa Summit 2025 (CTU Africa 25) this week in Abuja.

A landmark moment for the continent’s technological advancement, the event is scheduled for November 27–28 at Baze University. It will convene a powerful coalition of innovators, engineers, regulators, and policymakers to tackle one of Africa’s most pressing challenges: the digital divide. This marks the first time Nigeria will host the summit, positioning the nation at the forefront of the pan-African dialogue on universal digital access.

Forging African Solutions for Universal Connectivity Under the theme “Bridging Digital Frontiers: African Solutions for Universal Connectivity”, the summit is dedicated to moving beyond discussion to actionable strategies. The goal is to deliver tangible solutions for the millions of unconnected and underserved communities across Africa, where lack of access hinders economic growth, education, and healthcare.

Setting the tone for this critical mission, the keynote address will be delivered by Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, a respected electrical engineer and National Chairman of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

The CTU Africa 25 summit is strategically organised around eight core tracks, designed to address every facet of the connectivity challenge: Infrastructure and Technologies for Universal Connectivity, Policy Regulation and Sustainable Financing and Rural and Community-Centric Connectivity Innovations, among others.

The summit boasts an influential roster of speakers, reflecting the urgency and importance of its mission. This lineup features top-tier leaders from technology, government, and business, making it one of the most significant digital development assemblies ever hosted in Africa.

