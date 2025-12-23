The domestic equities market commenced the new trading week on a positive trajectory, supported by renewed buying interest in select large- and mid-cap stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.3 per cent to close at 152,459.07 points, reflecting modest but broad-based gains across key sectors of the market.

As a result of the day’s positive close, the market’s Month-to-Date return improved to 6.2 per cent, while the Year-to-Date return rose further to an impressive 48.1 per cent, underscoring sustained investor confidence in equities despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

The upbeat performance was largely driven by appreciable price increases in BUA Cement Plc, which gained 2.4 per cent, First HoldCo Plc, up by 2.3 per cent, Presco Plc, which appreciated by 1.4 per cent, and International Breweries Plc, which surged by 4.2 per cent.

Market breadth, a measure of overall market sentiment, remained firmly positive at 1.9 times, as 34 stocks recorded gains against 19 decliners. This positive breadth highlights a generally bullish undertone, despite the lower trading volumes observed.

On the gainers’ chart, ALEX Plc and International Energy Insurance Plc topped the list, each posting a maximum daily gain of 9.7 per cent. Conversely, ABC Transport Plc and Custodian Investment Plc recorded the steepest declines of the session, shedding 10.0 per cent apiece to close as the worst-performing stocks.

Sectoral performance was mixed, mirroring the selective nature of investor positioning. The Industrial Goods index recorded the strongest performance, rising by 0.9 per cent, buoyed by gains in cement and construction-related stocks. The Consumer Goods index also closed in positive territory, advancing by 0.5 per cent, driven by price appreciation in food and beverage counters. In contrast, the Insurance index declined by 0.5 per cent, weighed down by profit-taking activities. The Banking and Oil and Gas indices closed flat, reflecting a balance between buying and selling pressures within the sectors

However, trading activity moderated significantly compared to the previous session, pointing to a cautious approach by investors at the start of the week. Total traded volume declined sharply by 71.0 per cent to 436.20 million shares, valued at N12.83 billion, and executed in 33,008 deals. This decline in turnover suggests that while sentiment remains positive, many investors may be adopting a wait-and-see stance ahead of fresh market cues.

Tantalizers Plc emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, with 50.18 million shares exchanging hands during the session, reflecting sustained retail interest in the stock. In terms of value, Aradel Holdings Plc led the chart, accounting for N1.51 billion worth of transactions, an indication of continued participation by institutional investors in select counters..

Overall, the market’s positive start to the week suggests that investor sentiment remains resilient, supported by selective accumulation of fundamentally sound stocks. Market participants are likely to continue monitoring macroeconomic developments, corporate earnings expectations and policy signals for direction in subsequent trading sessions.

