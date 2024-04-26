Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, opened the new Al Nokhba Medical Centre at Shakhbout City, Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Advanced Cure Diagnostic Centre.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE has adopted a comprehensive approach to healthcare, which is reflected in providing the best care, promoting public health, preventing diseases, and supporting public health initiatives.

Nasser Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, and a number of specialised doctors and residents of Shakhbout City, attended the opening ceremony.