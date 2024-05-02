Kahira Pharmaceutical’s net profits after tax climbed 248% year on year (YoY) for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, hitting EGP 195.072 million, compared to EGP 56.050 million in the same period a year earlier, as per the firm’s financial indicators.

Sales soared by 57.02% YoY to EGP 1.041 billion or the nine months ended March 31st from EGP 662.698 billion.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

