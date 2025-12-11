Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met on Wednesday with Belarusian Ambassador Yevgeny Sobolevsky to discuss expanding cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical technology and joint manufacturing, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Abdel Ghaffar underscored the strong and steadily growing relations between the two countries, noting that the health sector is one of the most promising areas for deepening bilateral collaboration.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the talks covered potential cooperation in the production of medicines, vaccines, medical supplies and equipment, as well as technology transfer and expertise exchange. The discussions also included opportunities to locally produce infant formula to support child health and reinforce pharmaceutical and food security.

Both sides explored ways to increase pharmaceutical trade, including securing approval for Egyptian products in the Belarusian market, and examined prospects for co-producing medical devices. They also agreed to develop clear implementation mechanisms to support progress and discussed drafting new memoranda of understanding in priority health fields.

Ambassador Sobolevsky praised Egypt’s efforts to advance its health sector and reaffirmed Belarus’s commitment to expanding cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical technology and joint production, expressing hope that the partnership will continue to grow for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Senior Egyptian health officials attended the meeting, along with the Belarusian Embassy’s adviser and interpreter.

