Egypt - AstraZeneca Egypt has announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population to inaugurate a campaign focused on early detection and treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), one of the most common types of primary liver cancer in Egypt. The campaign aims to increase public awareness regarding the criticality of early liver cancer detection, thereby enhancing recovery rates.

This initiative leverages cutting-edge AI technologies and disseminates state-of-the-art treatment modalities for liver cancer. Additionally, the campaign seeks to enhance the proficiency of the Ministry’s medical teams, augmenting the calibre of healthcare extended to patients. The ultimate goal is to build a health-conscious society and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in Egypt Vision 2030.

The announcement took place during a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, coinciding with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health and Population and AstraZeneca Egypt. The conference was attended by Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population; the British Ambassador, Gareth Bayley; and David Fredrickson, Executive Vice-President of the Oncology Business Unit at AstraZeneca.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hassan, Assistant Minister of Health and Population for Public Health Initiatives, and Hatem Werdany, Country President Egypt, AstraZeneca. This two-year MoU encompasses a comprehensive awareness campaign, spanning both field activities and social media, to educate more than 30 million citizens about the disease. Emphasis is placed on the importance of early diagnosis for liver cancer patients. Additionally, the initiative will inaugurate a specialized training program for medical teams in collaboration with various international cancer centres.

This collaboration reflects AstraZeneca Egypt’s strategic commitment to reinforce Egypt’s healthcare program. Liver cancer has a substantial impact on the population, with over 27,000 new cases diagnosed annually and the unfortunate loss of over 26,000 patients each year. Consequently, the campaign represents a pivotal initiative within the program to eradicate the hepatitis C virus (HCV), as HCV stands as a primary factor linked to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the predominant form of liver cancer.

The collaboration will incorporate advanced AI technology, facilitated by the global firm CliniThink, to analyze patients’ medical data and develop optimal treatment protocols. Furthermore, it introduces cutting-edge international methodologies for early diagnosis and detection of liver diseases, particularly liver cancer, aiming to enhance patient response rates to treatment. This initiative aligns with the “100 Million Health” initiative launched in 2018, which has significantly contributed to delivering healthcare services to all Egyptian citizens, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.

“Egypt has emerged as a global leader in the difficult and long journey towards eliminating the hepatitis C virus,” remarked Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population. “Our ongoing commitment extends to combating liver cancer, with this partnership representing a pivotal step towards that objective. By enhancing diagnostic capacities, deploying cutting-edge treatment modalities, and delivering essential care to patients, we aim to save numerous lives and enhance the well-being of those affected by the disease.”

David Fredrickson, Executive Vice-President of the Oncology Business Unit at AstraZeneca, stated, “AstraZeneca is committed to working with governments, healthcare professionals, and patient communities to build equitable and resilient healthcare systems by improving cancer care throughout Africa. The launch of this partnership with the Ministry of Health in Egypt marks a significant milestone in this journey, and we are confident that it will make a positive impact on the lives of many.”

“We are deeply committed to enhancing patient support and advancing healthcare through innovative programs and solutions for a spectrum of diseases, including rare and oncological conditions,” emphasized Hatem Werdany, Country President Egypt, AstraZeneca. “Our goal is to combat cancer and deliver sustainable, comprehensive healthcare solutions. This underscores our strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population in launching an initiative for the early detection and treatment of liver cancer. Such initiatives will elevate healthcare standards in Egypt and enhance the quality of services offered to its citizens.”

