Egypt has increased the budgetary allocations for the healthcare sector to EGP 495.6 billion in the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, marking a 24.9% year-on-year (YoY) hike from the FY's EGP 396.9 billion, the Egyptian Ministry of Finance stated.

Similarly, allocations for the education sector are set to climb by 45% to EGP 858.3 billion from EGP 591 billion.

Moreover, funding for scientific research will see a considerable boost, reaching over EGP 139.5 billion, compared to EGP 99.6 billion.

