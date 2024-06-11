Egypt’s Alameda Healthcare will invest up to $125 million to add 450 beds to its hospitals in Greater Cairo and 150 beds in Assiut over the coming three years, CEO Neeraj Mishra told Al Arabiya Business on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of Africa Health ExCon.

The company has established a hospital in Giza with a capacity of 200 beds, to be equipped early 2025 with up to EGP 1 billion worth of investments, Mishra pointed out.

He added that the company will also set up a hospital in Assiut with a capacity of 150 beds and investments of up to EGP 2 billion. The hospital is slated to open in 2027.

Moreover, Alameda will add 80 beds to Dar Al Fouad Hospitals’ Sixth of October branch, in addition to extra 32 beds to its Nasr City branch with investments of up to EGP 700 million.

It is also establishing seven new medical centers, including one in Greater Cairo and six others in Assiut, Mansoura, Menoufia, Ismailia, Zagazig, and Suez.

Furthermore, a new hospital in the New Administrative Capital will be set up and is scheduled to open by end-2026 or early 2027, Mishra said.

He added that the firm will operate the hospital with EGP 2 billion in investments.

