Oman has set forth ambitious goals for public health, clearly outlined in the celebrated national framework, 'Oman Vision 2040'. In this blueprint for the nation’s future, health holds the second-highest priority, immediately after education.

The foremost objective emphasises achieving sustainable health for society, built on the principle that ‘health is the responsibility of all.’ This holistic approach calls for collective action from individuals, families, communities, organisations and the government.

Citizens are encouraged to lead healthy lifestyles through nutritious diets, regular exercise, sufficient rest, and abstaining from harmful habits, recognising that many health conditions are preventable through proactive measures.

Complementing this, the 'Omani Guide for Healthy Eating 2024', developed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in collaboration with the World Health Organization, provides citizens with simple, practical guidelines based on locally available, sustainable foods.

The second goal envisions a decentralised health system marked by quality, transparency, fairness and accountability.

Decentralisation aims to bring healthcare decision-making closer to regional and local levels, making services more responsive, efficient and community-focused. High-quality healthcare must be accessible across urban and rural Oman alike. Transparency ensures that citizens have access to clear information regarding decisions and resource allocations. Fairness guarantees equal access to healthcare services regardless of social standing, while accountability mandates that officials are answerable for their actions and results. The MoH has committed to decentralising administrative, technical and financial areas to achieve this vision.

The third strategic priority focuses on securing diversified and sustainable funding sources for healthcare. While Oman’s healthcare system has made commendable progress, challenges such as an increasing population, chronic disease burdens and global economic changes demand innovative funding strategies.

The fourth goal emphasises nurturing qualified national talents and promoting scientific research and health innovation. Oman’s journey towards becoming a knowledge-based economy includes empowering Omanis to lead advancements in healthcare and research.

The National Health Policy 2025 reinforces this objective by stressing the creation of a stimulating work environment and developing skilled health human resources, crucial for achieving self-sufficiency and sustainable health development.

The fifth and final health goal envisions a technology-driven healthcare system offering high-quality preventive and clinical care across all levels. As healthcare demands evolve, Oman aims to integrate advanced medical technologies, ensuring resilience, efficiency and inclusivity in healthcare delivery.

Ultimately, the quality of public health systems is deeply intertwined with the quality of national leadership. Oman, with its visionary governance, is fully committed to elevating the well-being of all its citizens and residents, building a healthier and a more prosperous society for generations to come.

