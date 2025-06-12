Muscat – Oman has recorded a notable progress in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the country’s population now surpassing 5.3mn, according to new data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

As of June 2025, Oman’s total population stands at 5,303,578, comprising 3,006,387 Omani nationals (56.69%) and 2,297,191 expatriates (43.31%).

The demographic update was released alongside the SDG Statistical Report – May 2025, which confirms that Oman has eradicated extreme poverty, with zero per cent of the population living below the international poverty threshold of US$1.25 per day – five years ahead of the 2030 deadline.

The report indicates continued economic improvement, with the average monthly household income at RO1,174 and per capita income at RO234.

Health indicators show sustained improvement, with maternal mortality at 17.1 per 100,000 live births and under-five mortality at 11 per 1,000, both meeting global standards.

In education, the primary school completion rate has reached 95.6%, while adult literacy is recorded at 97.9%.

However, the report highlights a gender gap in post-basic education, where 74% of females complete this level compared to 50.4% of males.

In the area of renewable energy, clean sources now account for 4% of total consumption, following the operational launch of the Ibri solar power plant – a marked increase from zero in 2020.

Oman has also fully implemented its disaster risk and climate mitigation strategies in line with the Sendai Framework.

Disaster-related deaths have declined to 0.06 per 100,000 population, and all wastewater in the country is now treated.

The report positions Oman as a regional example of integrating economic development with social equity and environmental responsibility, reinforcing its commitment to Vision 2040.

