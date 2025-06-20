Arab Finance: Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company (SODIC) announced the early delivery of VYE, its next-generation development in New Zayed, according to a press release.

This achievement supports the company’s position among key real estate developers for ahead-of-schedule delivery.

The sustainable scheme is the largest solar-powered residential project in Africa and the second largest in the Middle East.

The development is set to deliver 108 units this month, among a total of 1,783 units set for handover throughout 2025.

Designed to provide a seamless and integrated living experience, VYE will expand its services with key lifestyle amenities, including the VYE Town Center, scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The Karmell Hub will be completed by mid-2026, while a fully equipped community clubhouse will be implemented by the end of 2027.

In May, SODIC inked a revenue share agreement with Rula for Land Reclamation for the development of a 1,000-feddan plot in New Sphinx City, located in West Cairo.