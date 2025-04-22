Egypt - Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of Egypt Healthcare Authority, participated in the 2025 Shenzhen-Cairo Economic and Trade Exchange Forum—one of the leading platforms advancing economic and investment ties between the two countries. The forum placed a strong focus on priority sectors, especially smart and technological healthcare.

El-Sobky announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese diagnostics giant Snibe, marking a significant step toward establishing integrated diagnostic complexes in Egypt. The partnership, backed by Chinese investment, also aims to transfer advanced medical testing technologies to the Egyptian healthcare system.

“This agreement marks a milestone in our growing collaboration with leading Chinese companies,” El-Sobky said. “We’ve already signed cooperation protocols with tech giants like Mindray and Huawei, and today’s partnership with Snibe opens up further opportunities in laboratory and diagnostic innovation.”

Reflecting on his previous visits to China, El-Sobky said they laid the groundwork for future cooperation in biotechnology and gene medicine. He emphasized Egypt’s ambition to become a regional hub for advanced medical technologies, noting mutual interest in developing smart medical city models inspired by Huawei’s advanced campus in China.

“We’re witnessing genuine momentum in Egyptian-Chinese healthcare collaboration—from building hospitals to pioneering technological models of care,” El-Sobky noted. “This is a strategic partnership with the potential to transform healthcare delivery across the region.”

El-Sobky also addressed investors directly, encouraging them to visit Shenzhen, as invited by its mayor, to exchange expertise and explore business opportunities. “China is one of Egypt’s most important strategic partners in driving economic cooperation across the Middle East and Africa,” he added. “We must capitalize on this foundation to deliver real, tangible outcomes.”

The forum concluded with the signing of several key cooperation agreements and MoUs. Among them was the standout MoU between Egypt Healthcare Authority and Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. (Snibe). The agreement focuses on enhancing technical and institutional capacity through joint training programs, workshops, and field visits. It will also support knowledge transfer to Egyptian healthcare professionals under the Universal Health Insurance System.

Speaking at the event, Chen Weiqiang, Mayor of Shenzhen, commended Egypt’s investment-friendly climate and expressed strong interest in deepening bilateral economic ties. Meanwhile, Liao Liqiang, China’s Ambassador to Egypt, praised the enduring strategic relationship between the two nations and reaffirmed China’s commitment to advancing healthcare cooperation for a more prosperous and innovative future.

