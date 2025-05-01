ABU DHABI - M42’s Digital Health Solution (DHS) platform, represented by Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), and Reem Hospital, have entered a joint venture (JV) agreement to launch Nafas, a pioneering mental health platform and service dedicated to the residents and citizens of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Digital Health Solution platform, Kareem Shahin, and the Chairman of Reem Hospital Zaid Al Siksek.

Nafas - meaning “breathing” in Arabic - is envisioned to be a pioneering mental health platform for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration combines the established digital health expertise of ADHDS with the end-to-end clinical expertise of Reem Hospital to offer comprehensive mental health services to the community. The platform will leverage ADHDS’ robust digital health technology solutions, enabling Reem Hospital’s clinical capabilities to provide a holistic approach to mental health care that is easily accessible to patients.

With the mission of offering accessible, high-quality and discreet mental health support, Nafas will serve as a comprehensive resource for mental health services and solutions across Abu Dhabi.

Nafas will bring together a full spectrum of mental health support in one seamless platform. From secure 1-to-1 virtual therapy sessions with easy booking and reminders, to round-the-clock chat support and a rich library of multilingual content — Nafas will offer individuals the tools they need to navigate their mental well-being.

It will play a transformative role in Abu Dhabi’s mental health landscape, removing barriers to care and fostering a safe, supportive environment, enabling more people to seek the help they need — when and where they need it most.

Commenting on the venture, Shahin said, “Nafas will provide a comprehensive mental health platform that empowers residents and citizens of Abu Dhabi to take control of their mental well-being in a secure and convenient environment.

"Using the UAE as a launchpad, our ambition is to expand this platform internationally, reaching a wider user base and supporting people all around the world to combat mental health conditions.”

Al Siksek commented, “Mental health is a key component of overall health, and through Nafas, we are excited to offer accessible, high-quality mental health services that will benefit all members of our community. This partnership represents a significant step forward in advancing mental health care in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”



ES