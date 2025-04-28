Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has launched a campaign during April to prevent and treat the infectious eye disease trachoma (Chlamydia trachomatis) in seven governorates, according to a ministry statement.

The initiative follows directives from Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, and is part of a national plan aiming to declare Egypt free of the disease by 2027.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the campaign reflects Egypt’s commitment to improving citizens’ health. He noted the campaign is part of a comprehensive national strategy implemented by the ministry in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), aligning with global efforts to eliminate a major cause of preventable blindness. Trachoma is recognised as an infectious disease.

Amr Kandil, Deputy Minister of Health and Population, explained that the first phase of a rapid national assessment of trachoma prevalence began in the governorates of Gharbia, Menoufia, Beni Suef, and New Valley. These four were selected based on scientific criteria to ensure the assessment comprehensively represents various living conditions and health circumstances across Egypt, covering 15 diverse health districts.

Kandil added that a second phase, encompassing the governorates of Sharqia, Minya, and Qena, is underway and scheduled to conclude by the end of April.

Rady Hammad, Head of the Preventive Medicine Sector, said the assessment targets the screening of more than 2,550 children aged between one and nine years, the group most vulnerable to active trachoma. He stated that specialised teams are conducting the screenings.

Hammad added that examinations also include adults to identify cases of trichiasis (eyelid inversion), a serious complication of chronic trachoma infection that can lead to vision loss if not treated promptly.

Regarding transmission, Hammad explained that flies play a key role by carrying contaminated secretions from eye to eye. He also cited the use of contaminated personal items, such as towels and cosmetics, belonging to infected individuals as a mode of transmission. He stressed the importance of personal and environmental hygiene – including handwashing with soap and water, avoiding touching the face, proper waste disposal, and personal care – to effectively prevent the disease and limit its spread.

Amani El Habashi, Head of the Central Administration for Tropical Diseases and Disease Vectors, stated that the field assessment of prevalence is an integral part of a multi-faceted health plan. She said the plan fundamentally seeks to enhance trachoma prevention, with a particular focus on building sustained community awareness, especially in villages and remote areas potentially more susceptible to the disease’s spread.

