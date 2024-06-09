Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) has signed two cooperation agreements with the medical assistance providers CONNEX Assistance and Egypt Assistance in the field of medical tourism, as per a statement.

The agreements aim to promote medical tourism in Egypt to lure foreigners from Europe, North Africa, and the Gulf region to receive world-class healthcare services at the EHA-affiliated hospitals.

This is in addition to opening new markets for medical tourism to maximize investments and the EHA’s resources, EHA’s Chairman Ahmed ElSobky noted.

He added that the EHA seeks to make medical tourism one of Egypt's key economic drivers.

