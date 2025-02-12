Egypt - e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments and its sister company eHealth have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance (GAHI), according to a statement.

The MoU, which was signed on the sidelines of GAHI's annual forum, aims at integrating comprehensive health insurance systems with the social protection network systems.

Additionally, GAHI and eHealth inked a contract to provide operation services for the comprehensive health insurance system.

The authority will leverage eHealth’s digital system services to back its digital journey and expand its scope nationwide.

Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairman and Managing Director of e-finance, said: “This agreement reinforces the group's role in providing a variety of services to citizens spanning all sectors, especially medical services developed by eHealth in collaboration with GAHI, as well as all relevant authorities, in support of the state's efforts to improve the provision of government services to citizens.”

Akram Reda, CEO of eHealth, commented: “On that front, eHealth aims to expand the scope of its digital services nationwide, as well as support the goals of Egypt's Vision 2030 by improving access to digital healthcare services.”

“eHealth cooperates with GAHI in providing specialized digital solutions with the purpose of improving the quality of services provided and achieving financial sustainability by improving resource management and empowering the authority,” Reda added.

He concluded: “The company intends to invest in digital and operational solutions to consolidate the role of the private sector as a key partner in providing healthcare services within the framework of the Ministry of Health and Population’s vision."

