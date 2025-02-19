Italy’s San Donato Hospital Group plans to invest $100 million in the first phase of a new hospital project in Egypt, with further expansion across several governorates, as per a statement.

The investment, announced during a meeting between Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Chairman of (GSD) and GKSD Holding Group for Investment Kamel Ghribi, also includes the establishment of an international university specializing in medical sciences.

The Italian group has already begun engaging with Egyptian authorities to secure land or existing buildings for the planned university.

Madbouly welcomed the Italian group’s plans, emphasizing the government’s commitment to attracting investments in healthcare and education, two strategic sectors for Egypt’s development.

He reaffirmed full government support for the projects and suggested the Knowledge City in the New Administrative Capital as a possible site for the university, directing officials to arrange a visit for the Italian group.

Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar noted that GSD had been studying the Egyptian market for several years before deciding to proceed with a 140-bed hospital in New Cairo, equipped with advanced medical technologies to offer services comparable to global healthcare standards.

For his part, Ghribi praised Egypt’s rapid development, particularly the New Administrative Capital, and highlighted San Donato Group’s expertise in over 50 medical specialties.

He stated that Egypt could become a regional healthcare hub for Africa and the Middle East.

