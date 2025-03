Saudi National Bank’s $750 million US dollar Reg S five year Formosa bond has a final order book of $1.1 billion including $121 million from joint lead managers.

The bond was priced at SOFR plus 120bps earlier this week and is to launch on the Tapei Exchange on 17th March.

Crédit Agricole CIB and KGI Securities Co Ltd are joint managers with HSBC acting as lead manager.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com