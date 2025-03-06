UAE-based wealth management firm Capital Haus has acquired an 11.6% stake in Equity Story, a financial media and investment advisory firm listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The UAE firm acquired 19,230,770 shares at 2.6 Australian cents per share, which will be escrowed for 12 months from issue, along with 12,820,513 options at an exercise price of 5 cents, expiring in December 2026.

“The transaction not only strengthens Capital Haus’ position as a financial concierge leader in the UAE, but also creates new investment pathways for clients looking to maximise their returns in diverse global markets,” said the company, which has offices in Dubai, Australia and Switzerland.

As part of the investment, Capital Haus’ Founder and Managing Director Brendan Gow has joined the board of Equity Story as an executive director responsible for operations.

Capital Haus specialises in tailored wealth management for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and corporate investors.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

