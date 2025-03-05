Dallah Healthcare Company posted a 30.84% increase in 2024 net profit to SAR 471.20 million, compared with SAR 360.12 million in 2023, according to the financial results.

The positive result is attributed to an 8.93% growth in revenue to SAR 3.20 billion during the January-December 2024 period from SAR 2.94 billion in the same duration a year earlier.

The annual rise in revenue resulted from higher operational capacity, performance efficiency, and continued growth in the number of visitors to the group’s hospitals.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 4.83 in 2024, marking a 30.60% increase from SAR 3.70 in the prior year.

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Dallah Healthcare logged net profits of SAR 357.29 million as well as SAR 2.39 billion worth of revenue.

