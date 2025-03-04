Riyadh: Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) achieved 1,554% higher net profits at SAR 282 million in 2024, compared to SAR 17.04 million in 2023.

Revenues surged by 8.65% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.88 billion as of 31 December 2024 from SAR 2.65 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) plunged to SAR 3.06 last year from SAR 0.19 in 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Saudi German Hospital logged net profits valued at SAR 174.86 million, up 21.70% YoY from SAR 143.67 million.

