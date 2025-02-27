Egypt - Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, oversaw the signing of two cooperation protocols between the Ministry of Health and Population and the Upper Egypt Development Authority. The agreements align with the state’s initiative, “New Beginning to Build the Egyptian Person,” which aims to invest in human development and strengthen the healthcare system.

The protocols focus on enhancing preventive and curative healthcare services, as well as expanding family planning services within hospitals affiliated with the Therapeutic Institution in Cairo and Alexandria. Additionally, they outline a comprehensive development strategy for Upper Egypt, contributing to the region’s sustainable growth.

Representing the Ministry of Health and Population, Deputy Minister Amr Qandil signed the first protocol, while Mohamed Shakweer, Head of the Therapeutic Institution, signed the second. Sherif Ahmed Saleh, Head of the Upper Egypt Development Authority, signed both agreements on behalf of the authority.

During the signing ceremony, Minister Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the importance of upgrading doctors’ housing facilities in Upper Egypt’s health units within a structured timeline. This initiative aims to create a supportive work environment that enhances medical service quality.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar explained that the protocols establish a framework for collaboration between the ministry and the Upper Egypt Development Authority. The agreements focus on developing health units and family medicine centers, with priority given to areas in urgent need of development.

Furthermore, the partnership with the Therapeutic Institution ensures the continuous provision of medical services, including diagnostics, laboratory tests, surgical procedures, and medication distribution. Hospitals under the agreement will offer round-the-clock treatment services, including during official holidays, while also providing inpatient care, nursing, and hotel accommodations in accordance with the protocol’s terms.

