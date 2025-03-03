Global Partners Limited, an alternative investment manager based in Dubai, said it has signed a Letter of Agreement (LOA) with Mirage Leisure and Development for the delivery of a key mixed-use lifestyle project being developed as part of Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2.

A key development management company, Mirage Leisure has landmark projects coming up in 22 locations worldwide.

Spanning over a gross floor area (GFA) of 172,000 sqm, this family-oriented development will introduce a dynamic blend of branded residences, residential apartments, and retail units.

Situated in the Al Jaddaf community and overlooking the scenic Dubai Creek, and Dubai Downtown, the development is also adjacent to one of the most prominent schools in Dubai, the Swiss Scientific International School.

This project is currently in design stage and will break ground in Q1 2026. The project's final completion is set for Q4 2029.

"This collaboration with Global Partners marks a significant milestone for Mirage as we continue to expand our footprint in Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape. This development aligns with our commitment to creating future-ready urban environments that blend luxury and convenience," remarked Amar Tahilani, the CEO of Mirage, at the signing ceremony.

The Letter of Agreement was formalised in the presence of Martin Linder, Managing Partner and CEO of Global Partners, Bader Saeed Hareb, Managing Partner of Global Partners and Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II (GPPFII), which owns the exclusive development.

"With its prime location in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2, this project will set new benchmarks in mixed-use development, offering an elevated experience for residents and visitors alike," he stated.

On the deal, Hareb said: "As value-add investment managers offering our investors access to unique projects and opportunities with attractive returns, it is important that we ensure delivering unprecedented quality in our developments."

"Our appointment of Mirage is a testament to this commitment, and we are confident that they will bring the best of their experience to the delivery of this exceptional development in Dubai Healthcare City’s second phase," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).