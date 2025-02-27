Arab Finance: Alexandria New Medical Center recorded 402.62% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 29.816 million in 2024, versus EGP 5.932 million, the financial indicators showed.

Revenues hiked by 27% to EGP 353.157 million last year from EGP 277.730 million in 2023.

In the first nine months of 2024, Alexandria Medical Center logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 21.357 million, an annual leap of 49.71% from EGP 14.266 million.

The Egypt-based public shareholding company provides medical diagnostic and treatment services in various medical fields.

Alexandria Medical Center focuses on the operation of a hospital, which consists of a range of medical specializations, including gynecology, general surgery, and pediatrics, among others.

