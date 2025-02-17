Egypt - Cleopatra Hospital Group has executed an agreement to extend Cleopatra October Hospital (Haven) by adding around 200 beds through a build-to-suit lease, according to a statement.

The additional capacity will also bring much-needed specialties, including oncology, cardiology, bone marrow transplantation, and nephrology, alongside an expansion of musculoskeletal and rehabilitation services.

This expansion is expected to expand the hospital's total capacity to up to 300 beds by 2026, fostering the company’s ability to serve the growing healthcare needs in West Cairo.

Additionally, the group will invest in medical and non-medical furnishing to ensure the hospital meets global standards.

Since its integration into Cleopatra Hospital Group’s network in 2022, Cleopatra October Hospital has transitioned from a specialized physiotherapy and rehabilitation center into a fully operational, multi-specialty hospital.

The facility recorded significant financial and operational milestones following its first year of operations and it is expected to achieve EGP 250 million in revenue for 2024, with a double-digit gross profit margin and a positive EBITDA margin.

