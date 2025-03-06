Oman’s OQ Gas Networks SAOG has appointed Ayad Ali Al Balushi as the chairman of the board of directors following the resignation of Talal Hamid Al Awfi.

Al Balushi was the deputy chairman of the company, which raised $749 million in an initial public offering in 2023 when Omani state energy firm OQ SAOC sold a 49% stake.

At a board meeting on Tuesday, OQ Gas Networks also proposed distributing 4.92 baiza ($0.012) per share as dividend for H2 2024. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

