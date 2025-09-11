Muscat – Oman, represented by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), and the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) on Wednesday signed a two-year Joint Programme for Capital Market Development Cooperation, aimed at developing and promoting capital markets and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two friendly nations.

The programme was signed by H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem al Salmi, Executive President of the FSA, and H E Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Executive Chairman of the SC.

Building on the foundation of the 2003 Memorandum of Understanding between the FSA Oman and SC Malaysia, the programme is designed to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two authorities. It will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building, and regulatory collaboration, with a focus on market integrity, investor protection, and sustainable growth in both conventional and Islamic capital markets.

Key pillars of cooperation include capacity-building initiatives, support for learning and development programmes, exploring a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) and Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) passporting, joint efforts in capital market development and promotion, as well as holding periodic dialogues between the SC and the FSA.

H E Salmi said the partnership with the Securities Commission Malaysia serves as a bridge between ASEAN and GCC capital markets. “With the signing of our joint cooperation programme, we are building on strong foundations and expanding collaboration in areas such as capacity building, sustainable finance, and market innovation, laying the groundwork for resilient, trusted and globally connected financial markets that will benefit both friendly nations and the wider region,” he said.

H E Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi said the Joint Programme marked another milestone in the SC’s engagement with its counterparts in the GCC, particularly the FSA Oman. “Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance knowledge exchange, promote each market’s unique investment proposition, and ultimately drive sustainable growth across both conventional and Islamic capital markets,” he said. “Together, we are building a partnership that benefits our markets, investors, and economies.”

The two-year collaboration will focus on joint capacity-building initiatives, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of Malaysia and Oman as attractive investment destinations. Key areas of cooperation include jointly promoting Malaysian and Omani investment opportunities to investors in both countries; exploring the feasibility of a mutual recognition agreement between the SC and FSA Oman to support cross- or dual-listings of products and companies; implementing joint development programmes such as staff secondments and training initiatives; and sharing knowledge on capital market research, policy frameworks, and development strategies.

This week, the SC also held engagements with key stakeholders in Oman to showcase Malaysia as an attractive destination for economic collaboration and cross-border investment opportunities. Discussions highlighted the role of Islamic capital markets in enabling greater cross-border funding flows and opening new opportunities in areas such as wealth management and family offices.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

