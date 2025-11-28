SINGAPORE - An outage at exchange operator CME Group on Friday halted trade on its popular currency platform and in futures spanning foreign exchange, commodities, Treasuries and stocks.

"Due to a cooling issue at CyrusOne data centres, our markets are currently halted," CME said in a statement. "Support is working to resolve the issue in the near term and will advise clients of Pre-Open details as soon as they are available."

CyrusOne, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and operates more than 55 data centres in the U.S., Europe and Japan, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The CME notice said the foreign exchange platform EBS markets were also halted due to a technical issue. Traders said they were informed by CME just before 0300 GMT of the halt, which affected trading of all futures and options contracts on Globex.

"It's a nightmare," said one trader who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

CME derivatives are benchmarks in markets from stocks to commodities.

It was not clear exactly how many CME products were affected but prices for West Texas Intermediate crude, Treasury futures, S&P 500 futures, palm oil and gold were not updating, according to LSEG Data.

Prices were also not updated on the EBS foreign exchange platform, which is widely used in heavily traded pairs such as euro/dollar and dollar/yen. However, traders said they were able to use other platforms to execute trades.

"It's been a very slow day here in Asia after the Thanksgiving holiday and this hasn't helped at all, more so given there is interest to transact at the end of what has been a volatile month," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

With the U.S. markets on holiday for Thanksgiving on Thursday and expected to open for a short session on Friday, trading volumes were expected to be low.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Florence Tan and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Shri Navaratnam)