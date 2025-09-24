SALALAH - Raysut Cement, the Sultanate of Oman’s biggest cement producer, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya Energy and Mining Bank (LEMB), a specialised developmental bank, to study opportunities for marketing its products in Libya and neighbouring markets, as part of its strategy to strengthen regional presence and explore new markets.

The agreement was signed at the company’s headquarters in Muscat in the presence of senior officials from both sides. The two parties said the move aims to enhance trade cooperation, support exports of Omani cement and open new investment channels, particularly in North Africa.

Eng Ali bin Abdullah al Zadjali, Chairman of Raysut Cement, said the deal reflects the company’s long-term strategy for international growth. “Through this partnership, we see promising opportunities for expansion and will work to ensure the quality of our products reaches new markets. This will also contribute to supporting economic diversification and raising Oman’s profile in the global cement industry”, he noted.

Both sides stressed that the agreement underlines their shared commitment to developing strategic partnerships that drive economic growth and create fresh opportunities for cooperation. Raysut Cement has been pursuing an ambitious expansion plan in regional and international markets. The company said its focus remains on delivering high-quality cement products that meet the requirements of global markets while paving the way for broader and more sustainable collaborations in the cement sector.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

