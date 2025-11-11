Arab Finance: TAWASOA for Factoring announced the final subscription results for both its private and public offerings, following the close of the subscription period between November 3rd and November 7th, 2025, as per a disclosure.

A total of 18.750 million shares were offered, including 15 million through the private offering and 3.750 million through the public offering.

The private offering attracted subscriptions for nearly 222.390 million shares, representing a 14.8% coverage rate, while the public offering recorded around 52.340 million subscribed shares, with a 13.96% coverage rate.

In total, about 274.730 million shares were subscribed, reflecting an overall coverage rate of 14.65%.

The company confirmed that the offering process was conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

The statement added that this announcement is based on information received from Prime Capital, which acted as the lead manager for the offering.