Arab Finance: The Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (PETROJET) has obtained the Safety Certificate Contractors (SSC) certification for its contracting operations, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced.

The certification paves the way for the company’s expansion into the European market for the first time.

It also aligns with the ministry’s strategy to enhance the Egyptian petroleum sector and foster its operations in new international markets.

PETROJET trained and certified 70 safety engineers through internationally accredited programs, reflecting its commitment to investing in its human resources and boosting operational efficiency.

The achievement enables the company to scale its business across Europe for the first time. It also reinforces its position as a national company capable of implementing petroleum projects in accordance with the highest international safety and quality standards.

On 20th October, PETROJET received a preliminary award for the $1.087 billion Hassi Bir Rekaiz oil project in Algeria.