Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) and Samsung Egypt have probed cooperation in the fields of equipping healthcare facilities and virtual hospitals, as per a statement.

Both sides also discussed potential collaboration in the areas of control centers, curved monitors, and advanced technological solutions.

In addition, the EHA targets strategic cooperation with Samsung Egypt to mull over the possibility of adding new production lines for the latter to meet the healthcare sector’s needs in terms of digitization and governance, EHA’s Chairman Ahmed ElSobky said.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).