ABU DHABI - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and Core42, a G42 company offering AI solution, during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) to launch the Global AI Healthcare Academy in the emirate.

Reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare and life sciences, the partnership seeks to establish a framework of collaboration to strengthen the Emirate’s position at the forefront of technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare systems. The new Global AI Healthcare Academy will provide an AI-trained workforce capable of advancing diagnostic and operational efficiency, significantly improving patient care, and streamlining healthcare processes.

In the presence of Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, and Kiril Evtimov, Group Chief Technology Officer of G42 and Chief Executive Officer of Core42, the MoU was signed by Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at DoH, Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI and Talal AlKaissi, Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Global Partnership Officer at Core42.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said: “DoH continues to work together with strategic partners across the healthcare sector to set the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation and artificial intelligence as part of its transformation strategy that aims to further elevate the sector’s outcomes. We are embarking on a transformative journey with MBZUAI to enhance AI capabilities across the healthcare sector for leadership, clinicians, and health administrators. Empowering our workforce with the latest AI technologies is vital to achieve the milestones we hope for in diagnostics and personalised medical management. These efforts are crucial to achieving the shift from reactive healthcare to proactive care, accelerating the future of healthcare and life sciences, thus cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for innovation in healthcare.”

In line with Abu Dhabi’s healthcare innovation ambitions, both parties will collaborate to launch the Global AI Healthcare Academy, establishing various courses tailored to advancing AI in healthcare. It will also conduct mass training sessions, accommodating up to 100 attendees, for the Abu Dhabi healthcare workforce. Selected participants from these sessions will have the opportunity to pursue more customised courses based on their specific line of work, covering vital subjects such as AI for radiology, cardiology, and more advanced data analytics and prediction techniques. Tailored educational courses will target C-suite and operational staff as well, on the topics of AI in public health leadership.

Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI, said: “Healthcare is a key research pillar for MBZUAI, because we recognise the transformative and life-saving potential of AI across a wide range of diagnostic and treatment areas. In addition to our recent effort in establishing the Institute of Digital Public Health, we are proud to partner with The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in launching the new AI Healthcare Academy. MBZUAI will provide the Academy our world-class faculty to facilitate AI workshops and training to upskill the healthcare workforce in support of the UAE leadership’s vision to become a global hub for AI and a centre for life sciences.”

Through leveraging advanced technologies and harnessing the power of AI, DoH seeks to upskill the workforce, enhance local practices and contribute to broader medical research and treatment modalities worldwide. By embracing AI-driven technologies, healthcare professionals can stay at the forefront of innovation, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange on a global scale. This interconnected approach not only uplifts the workforce with cutting-edge skills but also fosters a collaborative environment that accelerates the pace of medical breakthroughs, ultimately leading to improved healthcare outcomes for community members.

The Global AI Healthcare Academy aims to enhance the healthcare sector's AI capability beyond education. By collaboration with MBZUAI through its newly established Institute of Digital Public Health, the Academy will encompass research and innovation in its future activities, pushing the boundaries of knowledge, and fostering groundbreaking discoveries. These efforts will encourage public-private partnerships, fostering collaboration to secure ample funding and ensure ongoing sustainability, setting the academy for long-term success and supporting responsible and impactful innovation.

This collaboration emerged as a key outcome of the 'Health Leaders Forum,' a significant event held during ADGHW, focused on addressing the evolving challenges in global health. One of its primary objectives was to explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations in AI within the healthcare sector, and this initiative stands as a direct response to that agenda, illustrating a concerted effort to leverage AI advancements for transformative healthcare solutions.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is a major government initiative taking place between 13 May and 15 May 2024 which seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem. The always-on platform is witnessing a true gathering of pioneering minds and a powerful network of 5,000 attendees, 1,000 delegates, 200 speakers, and 100 exhibitors.

The Department is collaborating with key strategic partners within the healthcare ecosystem, including the event’s Foundation Partner M42 and other leading healthcare ecosystem sponsors, PureHealth, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Burjeel Holdings, GSK, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), Novartis, Viatris, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and many more to bring the vision of better health to life.