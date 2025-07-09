Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate developer in Bahrain, has commenced the handover process of residential villas as part of Phase 3 of Al Naseem, marking the final stage of this pioneering project.

As such, Diyar Al Muharraq is on track to successfully complete one of its most prominent residential developments, delivering the opportunity for future homeowners to join the vibrant Al Naseem community boasting breathtaking waterfront views.

The third and final phase of Al Naseem villas included the 115 villas, with the handover process first commencing in Q2 this year, and will continue in accordance with the readiness of each villa.

The residential project has 5 villa types encompassing a variety of spaces suited for different family lifestyles - Sabah El Nasayem at 384 sqm; Duha El Nasayem at 379 sqm; Layl El Nasayem at 305 sqm, Aseel El Nasayem 2 at 346 sqm and Layl El Nasayem 2 at 348 sqm, with each villa type represented by unique characteristics and styles.

To ensure the seamless completion of construction works on the project, Diyar Al Muharraq collaborated with various reputable organizations to deliver the highest quality standards.

Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting was appointed as the main contractor of the project, with Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau as the lead consultant. Additionally, HAJ Quantity Surveyors Company was the Project Manager and Cost Consultant, alongside Horizon Interiors as the interior design consultant.

Commenting on the occasion, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, said: "We are pleased to announce the commencement of the handover process of the final phase of Al Naseem, a premium waterfront residential community in the kingdom."

"With its elevated design, wide turnout and quality of execution, Al Naseem has served as a roadmap for success since its inception. As we reach this final stage, we would like to invite everyone seeking to live in an integrated modern project to seize this exciting opportunity," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the kingdom’s largest integrated residential city that offers a wide range of housing solutions and contemporary lifestyles, complemented by a mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that embody the vision of modern, future-ready urban infrastructure.-TradeArabia News Service

