Microsoft today (July 8) announced the appointment of Ahmad El Dandachi as the new General Manager for Qatar.

An industry veteran with over 25 years of regional enterprise leadership, Ahmad takes over from Lana Khalaf, who will assume the position of Public Sector Lead for Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

In his previous role as Chief Commercial Officer – Enterprise for Microsoft’s Middle East Region, Ahmad led large-scale digital transformation projects across the GCC and played a key role in advancing Microsoft’s enterprise customer engagement.

Prior to that, he was Enterprise Sales Lead for the UAE, driving impactful strategies that supported customers on their cloud and AI adoption journeys, said Microsoft in a statement.

As General Manager, Ahmad will continue the momentum established under Lana's leadership, further strengthening Microsoft’s trusted relationships across Qatar’s public and private sectors.

He will continue to focus on deepening the company’s contribution to the nation’s digital future - supporting strategic priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Qatar National Development Strategy, and enabling innovation, resilience, and long-term growth through the power of cloud, AI, and cybersecurity, it added.

On Lana, Microsoft said as Public Sector Lead for MEA region, she will drive the company’s engagement with governments across the region through trusted cloud, advanced AI, and mission-critical solutions.

With over 20 years of experience, Lana has held key leadership roles, championing digital skills development, supporting startups and entrepreneurs, and advancing national priorities in sustainability and diversity.

Recognized by Forbes Middle East as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen for two consecutive years (2024 & 2025), Lana is widely regarded as a leading voice for inclusive innovation and technology leadership in the region.

"Leading Microsoft Qatar was a truly transformative and fulfilling journey, I am profoundly grateful to our customers, partners and the incredible Microsoft Qatar team for the trust, collaboration, partnerships and impact we created together driving Qatar’s digital transformation agenda," remarked Lana.

"This nation’s unwavering commitment to innovation has been a true source of inspiration, an amazing experience that deeply shaped me both personally and professionally, and I carry its impact with great pride as I step into this new regional role. I look forward to leveraging these invaluable experiences to empower governments and people across the Middle East and Africa — enabling them to harness technology as a catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation, resilience, and sustainable progress." she added.

El Dandachi’s appointment follows Lana’s transition to Public Sector Lead for Microsoft Middle East and Africa,

"I’m honoured to take on this role as Qatar continues to accelerate its digital transformation and national development agenda," he stated.

"With a passionate team and the strong foundation laid by Lana, we remain deeply committed to supporting Qatar’s ambition to become a global leader in digital excellence, talent development, and societal progress," he added.

On Lana’s leadership, El Dandachi said: "She has been a transformative leader whose vision and impact have left an enduring mark on Microsoft’s journey in Qatar."

"As I step into this role, I am committed to advancing that legacy - driving bold innovation and delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers and partners. I wish Lana every success in her new role, where I have no doubt, she will continue to make a powerful difference across the region," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

