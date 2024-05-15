US investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to unveil multiple investment strategies, enabling both the firm and its affluent clients to invest capital in the Gulf’s stock markets, according to Bloomberg.

The Middle East currently constitutes around 7% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, Bloomberg reported, quoting Goldman Sachs’ global head of asset and wealth management, Marc Nachmann.

Goldman research indicates the figure could potentially increase to 10%, he said, adding that the growth is expected to attract more global investors to allocate funds to the Gulf region.

Moreover, the investment bank is expanding its private credit business following its partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co.

The collaboration will focus on direct lending across Asia, the news report said.

In February, the Abu Dhabi wealth fund and Goldman Sachs signed a $1 billion deal to invest in private credit deals in Asia, with particular focus on India.

Goldman Sachs remains comfortable with credit risk despite the prevailing higher interest rate environment, Bloomberg reported, citing Nachmann.

