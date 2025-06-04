Riyadh – Stride Ventures, a global venture debt firm, has unveiled plans to launch a business in Saudi Arabia in line with its growth strategy in the GCC region.

Stride Ventures currently boasts an active investment pipeline of up to $110 million across the region, with an average cheque size of $10 million per transaction, according to a press release.

It aims to triple its GCC assets under management (AUM) by 2026, targeting $500 million in commitments over the next three or five years.

This robust pipeline signals both the scale of opportunity and the growing appetite among Middle Eastern founders for strategic, founder-friendly debt capital.

Fariha Ansari Javed, Partner at Stride Ventures, commented: “Saudi Arabia is shaping the future of venture capital and private credit with intention and scale.”

“We are seeing a new generation of founders who understand the value of non-dilutive capital to scale responsibly and an equally ambitious set of investors in the region ready to fuel their growth,” Javed added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

