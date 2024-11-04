Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world’s leading financial groups headquartered in Tokyo, has signed a MoU with Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) for joint collaboration on opportunities of mutual interest to both MUFG and PIF.

The MoU will promote regular engagement between MUFG and PIF, focusing on sectors in which MUFG has strong expertise, notably infrastructure and project financing, said the statement from the Japanese group.

This will also include facilitating PIF’s effort to explore opportunities in Japan in support of Saudi Vision 2030, it stated.

Fumitaka Nakahama, Chief Executive and Senior Managing Corporate Executive, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, MUFG, said: "We are delighted to have signed this agreement with PIF. This MoU formalises our existing strong collaborative partnership and demonstrates our collective ambitions to deepen our working relationship. We look forward to facilitating PIF’s evolving financing needs in support of their long-term goals."

"This signing is testament to our ongoing commitment to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region where we are supporting clients across a range of sectors along with facilitating access to investment opportunities in Japan," he added.

