Cairo – Egypt has raised 24.90% in the allocation of the healthcare sector to EGP 495.60 billion in the budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 from EGP 396.90 billion in FY 2024/2025, said Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

The country will also increase allocations to education by 45% to EGP 858.30 billion in FY25/26 from EGP 591 billion in FY24/25, Maait added, according to an official statement.

He noted that the budget for scientific research will be raised by 40.10% to more than EGP 139.50 billion in FY25/26 from EGP 99.60 billion in the current year.

The minister stated that the government is keen on fulfilling all the sustainability requirements for the Egyptian healthcare system, including providing funds for expansion of the healthcare initiatives, procuring drugs and medical supplies for hospitals, and increasing subsidies to healthcare programmes.

He reiterated that his ministry would continue allocating more resources to spend on healthcare and education in the budget of the coming years to develop both sectors.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s total budget deficit recorded 4.95% during the second half (H2) of 2023.

