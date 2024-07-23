Riyadh: King Fahd Medical City and Boston Oncology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a project to localize gene and target cell therapy. The project will be held at King Fahd Medical City, one of the components of the Riyadh Second Health Cluster.



The MoU was signed by King Fahd Medical City Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fahad AlGhofaili and Boston Oncology Chief Executive Director Dr. Abdullah Bajaaj. The Vice Minister for Planning and Development Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih attended the signing ceremony at the Saudi Ministry of Health.



Dr. AlGhofaili affirmed that this MoU aligns with the Medical City's plans towards the objectives of the Saudi Transformation Program in Healthcare Sector, which contributes to the enhancement of advanced healthcare services provided through the localization of modern techniques in treatment.



Dr. AlGhofaili said: "The localization of therapeutic technology in the Kingdom is one of our main goals, which aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 regarding health transformation programs. Therefore, we seek to develop local capabilities in the field of advanced medical treatment and technologies by enhancing cooperation with national and international institutions."



Dr. Bajaaj stated that the MoU will enrich the efforts in the scientific fields and reflect the practical revitalization achieved by the Kingdom.