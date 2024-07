Saudi Arabia’s medical devices distributor Professional Medical Expertise Co., also known as ProMedEx, has secured credit facilities worth 25 million riyals ($6.7 million) from Al Rajhi Bank.

The 12-month credit facility will be used to finance existing projects and business expansion, a Tadawul statement said on Wednesday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

