Morabaha Marina Financing Company announced new Chairman and Vice Chairman for the current board term that commenced on 27 June 2025 and ends on 26 June 2028.

Salman bin Mohammed Al Asmari was appointed as the Chairman and Naif bin Talal Al Maiman was named as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) greenlighted the appointments on 3 February 2026.

As of 30 September 2025, the company turned to net losses valued at SAR 3.20 million, against net profits of SAR 14.65 million a year earlier.

