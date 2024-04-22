Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has inked a cooperation protocol with the Egyptian African Arab Company for Development (EGAAD) in the field of medical tourism, as per a statement by the ministry.

Under the protocol, both sides will cooperate to manage and operate healthcare facilities in Africa, in addition to opening new markets for medical tourism.

The protocol also covers sending medical staff to work at the hospitals affiliated with EGAAD in Africa as well as training the medical staff there.

