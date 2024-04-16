Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting Monday to discuss preparations for the operational launch of the new National Cancer Institute in Sheikh Zayed City, known as “500500 Hospital.”

The high-profile meeting included Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Ayman Ashour, and other key divs from the medical and academic spheres.

Madbouly underscored the importance of 500500 Hospital’s scale, its collaborative approach with civil society, and its potential to significantly enhance Egypt’s healthcare system.

Accordingly, he urged unwavering cooperation from all state institutions to ensure its success.

Furthermore, the Egyptian Prime Minister stressed the need to safeguard the substantial investments made in this landmark facility and guarantee the delivery of top-tier medical services.

He proposed exploring partnerships with international healthcare specialists to leverage their expertise in managing large-scale medical institutions.

Ashour informed the gathering of ongoing negotiations to secure the most suitable operational partner for the hospital. This entity, he explained, will be chosen based on its capacity to deliver exceptional medical services. He also provided an update on the project’s construction progress, highlighting the completion of the hospital building and outpatient clinics.

Health Minister Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the availability of highly qualified personnel at the National Cancer Institute. He underscored the importance of establishing an operational framework that protects the hospital’s investments while guaranteeing the provision of high-quality medical care.

Moreover, Madbouly directed the development of a clear financial plan outlining the costs of equipping and furnishing the hospital and outpatient clinics, alongside annual operational expenses.

He indicated that This plan will serve as the foundation for crafting specific scenarios for efficient operation.

“We envision professional management for this major medical facility,” Madbouly stressed, “with the autonomy and flexibility to deliver outstanding medical services,” he added.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment to expedite the operational launch of 500500 Hospital, ensuring exceptional cancer care for patients.

