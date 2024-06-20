A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Wednesday followed up on the Kairouan Medical City project.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the project in reducing regional disparities through the establishment of a multidisciplinary, sustainable and integrated medical city, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

The components of the project were presented and the decisions of the April 3, 2024 Cabinet meeting were followed up.

The meeting also reviewed the establishment of the "Kairouan Medical City" company and its main tasks, as well as the studies dedicated to the project.

