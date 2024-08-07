Reliance Health, a digital healthcare provider focused on emerging markets, is transforming Egypt’s health insurance landscape with new proactive healthcare plans. The company’s latest offerings aim to address the growing demand for more comprehensive and preventative care, emphasising wellness programmes, regular health screenings and lifestyle management.

Miral Fayed, Vice President of Provider Acquisition & Relationship Management at Reliance Health, said, “Over the past decade, Egypt’s health insurance market has shifted towards more comprehensive and proactive healthcare solutions. However, our research has shown that traditional health plans still leave much to be desired, with critical market gaps identified in the areas of chronic disease management, dental and vision care, preventative care as well as overall wellness.”

A study conducted by Reliance Health in collaboration with market research company Kantar revealed that 40% of decision-makers within companies consider coverage of chronic diseases essential when choosing a health plan, especially for businesses with older employees.

The research also highlighted persistent challenges in traditional health plans, including the dominance of reactive care and inadequate preventative measures, leading to higher long-term costs. Employee dissatisfaction was evident, with 33% of respondents citing long waiting times for approvals and 14% reporting difficulties in receiving medications.

Significant gaps in coverage were identified, particularly in essential services like dental and vision care. Nearly half (49%) of decision-makers surveyed pointed out the absence of these services as a critical shortfall in current health plans.

When employees were asked about missing benefits in their current health insurance plans, the most common responses were optical and dental services (31%), mental health (20%), adding family members (17%), physical therapy (16%) and maternity (16%).

Fayed stated, “With our broader and more inclusive view of health, Reliance Health is leading the change with its next-generation health plans, effectively bridging the gaps identified in traditional plans. Our plans encompass comprehensive coverage, addressing chronic diseases, dental and optical care, physical therapy, and maternity. They also prioritise prevention by covering regular health screenings and lifestyle management, ensuring our clients receive the comprehensive care that they not only need, but that truly matters to them.”

Reliance Health’s commitment to holistic employee well-being extends beyond traditional healthcare. Their wellness programmes offer access to gyms and mental health consultations, ensuring a comprehensive approach to health that goes beyond treatment.

The company’s proactive approach to healthcare aims to address the shortcomings of traditional plans while providing more inclusive and comprehensive coverage for Egyptian employees. As the health insurance market in Egypt continues to evolve, Reliance Health’s innovative solutions could set a new standard for employee healthcare in the country.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

