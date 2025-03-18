TUNIS: The Tunisian Ministry of Public Works and Housing has signed an agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) to finance the construction of four hospitals in central and northern Tunisia.



According to a statement by the Tunisian Ministry of Public Works and Housing, the project's total cost exceeds USD 98 million (approximately 358 million Tunisian dinars) and is co-financed by the Tunisian government and KFAED.

Tunisian Minister of Public Works and Housing, Sara Zaafrani stated that each hospital will have a capacity of 105 beds and will offer a range of specialized medical services, including internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, medical laboratories, a blood bank, radiology, emergency and medical assistance, surgical units, and anesthesia and resuscitation departments.

Construction of the four hospitals is set to begin in April 2025 and will continue for a period of 26 months, each facility will include departments for internal medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and a central sterilization unit.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).