RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that more than 11,171 jobs have been generated in the field of occupational safety and health during the past three years. Inaugurating the Global Conference for Occupational Safety and Health in Riyadh on Sunday, he said that the ministry targets reaching the number of specialists working in the field of occupational safety and health up from 23,971 to 45,800 specialists by the year 2025.



Several senior officials, regional and global specialists and experts are attending the three-day conference, under the theme “Scanning the Horizon.” The conference covers five main topics, including sustainability, corporate safety, technological transformation, cultural awareness, and occupational health.



In his speech, Al-Rajhi, who is also chairman of the board of directors of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH), emphasized the remarkable progress achieved by Saudi Arabia in the occupational safety and health (OSH) sector over the recent years. He attributed this success to the concerted programs and initiatives started in conjunction with the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at creating a vibrant society and building a diverse and sustainable economy.



Minister Al-Rajhi pointed out that the Kingdom seeks through the national policy of occupational safety and health to strengthen and develop the OSH sector, promote and protect workers in various workplaces at the national level, in line with local regulations and international treaties and agreements, and provide the best global practices commensurate with the labor market.



The minister commended the NCOSH for its dedicated efforts and collaborative contributions of various sectors within the council and the broader OSH system. He highlighted tangible outcomes, including a significant reduction in the Kingdom’s work-related injury rate from 416 to 288 injuries per 100,000 workers, marking a 30.7 percent decrease over recent years. Moreover, the rate of establishments adhering to occupational safety and health standards has risen to 71.27 percent.



Al-Rajhi said these achievements were bolstered by the enactment of several legislations aimed at raising awareness of occupational safety and health issues, notably through the strategic implementation of the national occupational safety and health program. “These key legislative measures include the issuance of administrative regulations pertaining to OSH and the development of a comprehensive national policy in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO) and all stakeholders. This policy, endorsed by the Council of Ministers, ensures its integrity and reliability, with meticulous monitoring and follow-up on implementation,” he said.



Eng. Al-Rajhi inaugurated the exhibition held on the sidelines of the conference. The minister toured pavilions of various partners, sponsors, and participating entities. Among these were the pavilions of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) and Saudi Aramco, which are the conference’s founding partners and organizers. He also launched the official website of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, the e-training platform of OSH, as well as the platform for reporting and investigating work-related accidents, injuries, and occupational diseases.

