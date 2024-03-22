RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism warned against dealing with any website or e-mail that impersonates the ministry or the Saudi tourism system in advertising “fake” job opportunities. In a statement, the ministry reiterated that it has nothing to with these fraudulent sites and their advertisements. The ministry emphasized that its official website and platforms on social media are the only approved means for advertising available career opportunities.



According to the statement, the ministry monitored several fake websites that are claiming to provide job opportunities in the tourism sector. “These fraudulent sites are exploiting the ministry’s name and logo with the aim of obtaining personal and banking data of people through sending suspicious messages under the pretext of collecting fees for the purpose of medical tests, and requesting access to electronic links to provide more information or data or fill up electronic forms.



The ministry urged jobseekers to deal with the ministry’s official websites and platforms to obtain accurate and reliable information about the announced jobs, in addition to ensuring the confidentiality of the personal information provided.



The ministry also called for immediate reporting of any suspicious website, claiming to represent it or publishing unreliable job opportunities, by contacting the relevant authorities or contacting with them through the official means of communication.



The Ministry of Tourism stressed the importance of everyone to safeguard themselves from all types and methods of fraud, and ensure the security of their banking and personal information, by not responding to messages received from entities impersonating the ministry’s name. It also underlined the need to verify the source of incoming random messages before clicking on links, in order to preserve their personal data and ensure not to become a victim of fraud.

